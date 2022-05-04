APY.Finance Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 4th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $55,174.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,562,011 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

