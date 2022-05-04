Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RKDA traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,050. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 216.22%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

