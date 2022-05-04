Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $373.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $350.99 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

