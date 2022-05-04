Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

