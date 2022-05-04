Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys Shares of 126,199 Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,199 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI owned approximately 0.82% of Arch Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,335,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Shares of ARCH opened at $175.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $177.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.