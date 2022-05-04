Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $280,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Rentals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.62.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $312.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.13 and its 200 day moving average is $338.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.28 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

