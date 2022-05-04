Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $115,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Waters by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $326.93 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.63.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

