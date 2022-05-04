Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Invests $68,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $245.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.31 and its 200-day moving average is $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $232.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

