Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 1,450 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $491,152,000 after purchasing an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $170,050,000 after purchasing an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 154,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649,588 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

