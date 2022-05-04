Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 488 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 650.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

