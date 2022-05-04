Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,380,000 after acquiring an additional 166,072 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,346.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,625.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,761.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

