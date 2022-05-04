Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,516 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 75,102 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.