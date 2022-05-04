Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,850 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $54,370,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after buying an additional 197,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

