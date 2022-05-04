Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 280 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBA. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE:RBA opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

