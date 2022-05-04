Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 480 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

NYSE HD traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $303.50. 189,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,549. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.93 and a 200-day moving average of $357.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $313.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

