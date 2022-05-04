Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 4,932 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Shares of IAT stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $52.37 and a 12 month high of $69.71.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.