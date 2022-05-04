Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

ARQT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,791. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,419,606. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

