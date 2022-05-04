Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to ($4.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

ARQT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,791. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,419,606. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.