Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Capital worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,840,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

