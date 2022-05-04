Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 88.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

ACRE opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.