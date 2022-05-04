Argent Trust Co Acquires 272 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in PVH were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 153.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

