Argent Trust Co Acquires New Shares in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $6,897,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 128,541 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 130.96%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

