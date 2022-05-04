Argent Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $387.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.72 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

