Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.95.

NYSE:NTR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

