Argent Trust Co Has $15.77 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,645,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

