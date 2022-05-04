Argent Trust Co Purchases 1,037 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

