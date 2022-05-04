Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 12,016 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 724,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

