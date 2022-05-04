Argent Trust Co Sells 6,192 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 277,513 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,676,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

