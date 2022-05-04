Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $85.43 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

