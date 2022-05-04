Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.21.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

