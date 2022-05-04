Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Argo Group International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

