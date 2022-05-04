Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,907. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 100.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

