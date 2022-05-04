ArGoApp Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (ARGO)

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00217676 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00040647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.89 or 0.00446257 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73,859.21 or 1.85284567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

