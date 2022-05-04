Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $66.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.43 million to $67.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $299.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $381.37 million, with estimates ranging from $373.32 million to $398.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 441,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,248. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Aris Water Solutions (Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.