Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.74.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 679,823 shares of company stock worth $82,150,880. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Arista Networks by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,008,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arista Networks by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 911,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 670,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,808,000 after acquiring an additional 541,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,918,000 after acquiring an additional 307,787 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Arista Networks by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 174,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.