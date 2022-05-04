Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.19.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.