Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.98. 10,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,064. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $5,134,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679,823 shares of company stock valued at $82,150,880. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

