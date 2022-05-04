ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 476.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,754. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46.

