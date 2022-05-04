ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Tops $3.29 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $37,961.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00219165 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00039216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00437514 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,944.02 or 1.87325641 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.