Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Insider Lp 22Nw Sells 3,196,336 Shares

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,058. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 318.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

