Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Insider Lp 22Nw Sells 3,196,336 Shares

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $1,214,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Armstrong Flooring stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,058. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.18. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Armstrong Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.
