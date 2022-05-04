Arqma Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $307,416.95 and $1,242.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,019.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.91 or 0.07334601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00263371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.66 or 0.00742349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00554052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00073331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.