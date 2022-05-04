Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,338 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.54.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

