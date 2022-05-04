ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 164.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $570.68. The stock had a trading volume of 824,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,076. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $544.00 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $713.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $3.5617 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

