Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.16

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.16 and last traded at $170.02, with a volume of 638586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

