Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,177 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.43.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.