Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,995 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,184,238,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $306,482,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.05.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

