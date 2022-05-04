Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 8,913 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after buying an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 804,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 246,467 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 182,419 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth about $11,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 105,654 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLH opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

