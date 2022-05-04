Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

MTB opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

