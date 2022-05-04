Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $7.92 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of SL Green Realty worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 46.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLG stock opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

