Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet cut Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

