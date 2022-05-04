Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

